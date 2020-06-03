Police search for man suspected of shooting his neighbor on Detroit’s east side
Neighbor shot in leg
DETROIT – Police are searching for suspected gunman on Detroit’s east side, near the intersection of Gratiot Avenue and Seven Mile Road.
According to authorities, the alleged gunman shot his neighbor in the leg Wednesday morning and then barricaded himself inside his own home. When police entered the house on Liberal Street, the suspected gunman was not inside. It’s believed he escaped through a back window.
The investigation is ongoing.
