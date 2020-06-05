Man killed inside vehicle, possible suspects seen leaving crime scene in Detroit
Possible suspects left scene in white Sedan
DETROIT – A man was found fatally shot inside a silver Chevy Equinox shortly after noon on Friday, Detroit police say.
The body was found in the 16100 block of Princeton in Detroit. Two possible suspects were seen leaving the scene in a white Sedan.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAKUP.
Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.