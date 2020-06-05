86ºF

Man killed inside vehicle, possible suspects seen leaving crime scene in Detroit

Possible suspects left scene in white Sedan

Natasha Dado, Web Producer

DETROIT – A man was found fatally shot inside a silver Chevy Equinox shortly after noon on Friday, Detroit police say.

The body was found in the 16100 block of Princeton in Detroit. Two possible suspects were seen leaving the scene in a white Sedan.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAKUP.

