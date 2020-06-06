72ºF

ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- June 6, 2020

Natasha Dado, Web Producer

Protests against police brutality planned across Metro Detroit today

Protests calling for social justice and racial equality are being held today in cities across Metro Detroit.

Statue of former Dearborn mayor who advocated for black and white segregation taken down

The statue of former Dearborn Mayor Orville Hubbard whose legacy includes advocating for black and white segregation has been removed.

Biden formally clinches Democratic presidential nomination

Joe Biden has formally clinched the Democratic presidential nomination, setting him up for a bruising challenge to President Donald Trump that will play out against the unprecedented backdrop of a pandemic, economic collapse and civil unrest.

Michigan coronavirus (COVID-19) cases up to 58,525; Death toll now at 5,615

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 58,525 as of Saturday morning, including 5,615 deaths, state officials report.

Metro Detroit weather: Bright, warm and comfortable Saturday

