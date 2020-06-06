ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- June 6, 2020
Protests against police brutality planned across Metro Detroit today
Protests calling for social justice and racial equality are being held today in cities across Metro Detroit.
Statue of former Dearborn mayor who advocated for black and white segregation taken down
The statue of former Dearborn Mayor Orville Hubbard whose legacy includes advocating for black and white segregation has been removed.
Biden formally clinches Democratic presidential nomination
Joe Biden has formally clinched the Democratic presidential nomination, setting him up for a bruising challenge to President Donald Trump that will play out against the unprecedented backdrop of a pandemic, economic collapse and civil unrest.
Michigan coronavirus (COVID-19) cases up to 58,525; Death toll now at 5,615
The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 58,525 as of Saturday morning, including 5,615 deaths, state officials report.
Metro Detroit weather: Bright, warm and comfortable Saturday
More Local News Headlines
National and World Headlines
Sports Headlines
