ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- June 6, 2020

Protests calling for social justice and racial equality are being held today in cities across Metro Detroit.

The statue of former Dearborn Mayor Orville Hubbard whose legacy includes advocating for black and white segregation has been removed.

Joe Biden has formally clinched the Democratic presidential nomination, setting him up for a bruising challenge to President Donald Trump that will play out against the unprecedented backdrop of a pandemic, economic collapse and civil unrest.

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 58,525 as of Saturday morning, including 5,615 deaths, state officials report.