Search for missing 6-year-old boy and teen continues in Lake Michigan

HOLLAND, Mich. – On Sunday the search continued for a missing 6-year-old and 17-year-old who officials fear might have drowned in Lake Michigan Saturday afternoon.

The search for the two carried on at Holland State Park beginning 7 a.m. Sunday. At around 5 p.m. Saturday crews rushed to Holland State Park after both were reported missing, according to WOOD-TV.

At around 9 p.m. Saturday people at the beach were called to evacuate. The boy, Iain Rowe, was last seen in the water. Officials are also looking for him outside of the lake and not ruling he is in the water.

Rowe was last seen wearing a blue and white stripped swimsuit and neon googles.

The teen disappeared while swimming with his 19-year-old brother. Officials say he was last spotted struggling in the lake up to 50 yards from the shoreline. His brother struggled while swimming in the water but was able to make it back to shore. The name of the missing teen is not being released.

Both the beach and park were closed in response to the search effort.

