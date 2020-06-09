Crime Stoppers offers $2,500 reward for help locating missing 42-year-old Detroit woman

DETROIT – Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward of up to $2,500 for information that leads to the location of a missing Detroit woman.

Krista Daniel, 42, was last seen on April 22 around 7:45 p.m. in the area of 8 Mile Road and Hawthorne Street.

According to her family, Daniel met a family friend at Olar’s Party Store on 8 Mile Road near the I-75 service drive shortly after 7:20 p.m. Her family says she left the location on foot crossing 8 Mile Road toward Hawthorne Street when she is believed to have been possibly assaulted and placed into the back of a vehicle.

Daniel is described as standing 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighing 130 pounds with a mole on her left eyebrow, a scar on her right arm and the name Charlie tattooed on her ankle. Krista was last seen wearing a brown hooded sweatshirt, dark blue jeans, brown boots and teal colored winter coat, officials said.

Police say the missing woman is in good mental and physical condition.

Anyone with information can anonymously contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up or by visiting their website here. All rewards are paid anonymously.

MORE: Local News