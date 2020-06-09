Video shows Michigan state trooper rescue unconscious driver from burning vehicle on I-94

VAN BUREN TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Dashcam video from a Michigan State Police trooper’s vehicle show the trooper rushing to save an unconscious driver from a burning pickup truck Tuesday morning along eastbound I-94 near Haggerty Road.

State police said troopers were called about 6:15 a.m. about a vehicle and boat fire on the interstate. A trooper found a 63-year-old man unconscious and slumped over inside the vehicle.

The trooper used his baton to break out the passenger side window and pull the driver out of the pickup truck.

“Due to the window tint on the front windows, he had to use his hands to push the window in. The trooper was then able to pull the driver from the truck,” reads a statement from state police.

The man was treated for low blood sugar by emergency responders. Police believe he may have suffered a medical issue while driving. The fire was caused by the driver having his foot on the gas, causing the tires to catch fire, police said.

The pickup truck was pulling a boat trailer. Both the truck and the boat were destroyed in the fire.