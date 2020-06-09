State police: Vehicle, boat burn along I-94 near Haggerty Road

VAN BUREN TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A vehicle and the boat it was towing were destroyed in a fire Tuesday morning along I-94 near Haggerty Road.

Michigan State Police said the vehicle was pulling a boat trailer on I-94 when the trailer separated from the vehicle, causing a fire. The vehicle and trailer both burned on the side of the interstate, forcing state police to shut down the eastbound side of I-94.

HEADS UP - 94 & Haggerty - #Romulus. Truck hauling a boat on fire. If you look closely appears that officer trying to help is next to driver door and man still in the truck possibly? Our chopper is on the way. #Traffic pic.twitter.com/5GPlLMnnM8 — Chuck Jackson (@NewsDeskChuck) June 9, 2020

The driver was rushed to a hospital. State police said it appeared he suffered from a medical issue while driving.

An investigation is ongoing.

