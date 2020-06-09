66ºF

State police: Vehicle, boat burn along I-94 near Haggerty Road

Dave Bartkowiak Jr.

A vehicle and boat trailer burned June 9, 2020 along eastbound I-94 near Haggerty Road in Wayne County.
A vehicle and boat trailer burned June 9, 2020 along eastbound I-94 near Haggerty Road in Wayne County. (WDIV)

VAN BUREN TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A vehicle and the boat it was towing were destroyed in a fire Tuesday morning along I-94 near Haggerty Road.

Michigan State Police said the vehicle was pulling a boat trailer on I-94 when the trailer separated from the vehicle, causing a fire. The vehicle and trailer both burned on the side of the interstate, forcing state police to shut down the eastbound side of I-94.

The driver was rushed to a hospital. State police said it appeared he suffered from a medical issue while driving.

An investigation is ongoing.

