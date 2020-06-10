82ºF

Single-car crash kills 16-year-old boy in Wilson Township

The driver was ejected from the vehicle after losing control, possibly due to speed

Cassidy Johncox, Web Producer

a 16-year-old boy was ejected from a 2007 Kia Sorento that overturned multiple times during a crash in Wilson Township on June 9, 2020. (Michigan State Police)

WILSON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Michigan State Police are investigating a fatal single-car crash that occurred in Wilson Township on Tuesday afternoon.

Police say at around 3:43 p.m. a 16-year-old boy lost control of a 2007 Kia Sorento in a series of small hits while driving westbound on Taylor Hawks Road near Rogers Road. The vehicle overturned multiple times and the driver was ejected from the vehicle.

The boy was pronounced dead at the scene, officials said.

Speed is believed to be a factor in the crash. This is an ongoing investigation.

