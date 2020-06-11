Michigan communities help clean up after Wednesday’s storms

GROSSE POINTE, Mich. – A lot of people spent Thursday cleaning up the damage that was left behind after severe weather rolled through Metro Detroit.

An estimated 227,000 DTE customers were left without power, but power is expected to be restored to everyone by Saturday.

In Grosse Pointe, most of the neighborhoods had a few branches or limbs down, but some trees came down completely.

One house was destroyed by an entire tree that collapsed into it. Another tree, estimated to be about 100-years-old, grazed a nearby home.

“I just saw it all come down from my window and it was a simultaneous large burst of air that took down both of these tree limbs in a chain reaction," said Marybeth Nicholson. “At the same time, I could hear like a really large boom. It seemed like everything in this little area went down at the same time.”

One block away, a string of houses caught fire as transformers exploded and sprayed sparks for hours.