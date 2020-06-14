Macomb twins graduate high school as dual valedictorians, AP Scholars thanks to sibling rivalry

MACOMB, Mich. – Macomb twins Samantha and Madison Sacra are both graduating from Eisenhower High School as valedictorians and AP Scholars.

The pair say a little sibling rivalry has helped them both get to the top of the class.

“It’s always been kind of competitive," Samantha Sacra said. "We’ve always been competitive just by nature.”

The twins strived to make the most of their time at Eisenhower in Shelby Township -- both were involved in student sports, the National Honor Society and are graduating as AP Scholars.

“We always had the same classes in elementary school so right off the bat it was a little chaotic in a way just because it gave a little competition, family competition, kind of pushed me to do better,” Madison Sacra said.

This fall they will head to college after earning more than half a million dollars in scholarships. Samantha and Madison have always pushed to be the best, which is how they both earned the title of valedictorian of this year’s graduating class.

Much like their classmates, and most teens, the twins were disappointed that their senior year ended in a pandemic -- but that did not stop them from celebrating their accomplishments.

At the end of the summer, Madison and Samantha will take their sibling rivalry in different directions. One is attending Central Michigan University and the other is heading to Western Michigan University.

The twins say they will keep working hard in school, especially with a little sister coming up right behind them to keep them motivated.

RELATED: Here’s which Michigan colleges will have in-person, online fall classes -- or both