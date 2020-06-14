Man in critical condition after shooting on Detroit’s west side

DETROIT – A 28-year-old man was shot while allegedly walking in Detroit on Saturday afternoon.

The victim was allegedly walking around 4 p.m. in the area of Miami and Edsel streets when a Burgundy Buick Enclave pulled up to him and a man exited the passenger side of the vehicle. Police say the man argued with the victim over a cellphone and then allegedly shot the victim multiple times.

The victim was taken to the hospital and is in critical condition.

The shooter returned to the vehicle and fled the scene with the driver heading north on South Edsel Street and then west on Schaefer Highway, police said. The shooter is described as a black man with a dark complexion wearing a black t-shirt, black jeans and is armed. No description of the driver was provided.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information can contact Detroit Police Fourth Precinct’s Investigative Unit at 313-596-5440 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

