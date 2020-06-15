2 children critically hurt in collision on Detroit’s west side, police seek man, woman who fled on foot

DETROIT – A 3-vehicle-collision on Detroit’s west side sent two children to the hospital in critical condition Sunday.

The collision happened at the intersection of Dexter Avenue and the Davison Freeway.

Police aren’t sure who is responsible yet, but they are looking for a man and woman who were driving a white Chevrolet Corvette who fled from the scene on foot.

Police said a red Dodge had a mother, father and their two children inside. The father sustained minor injuries, but the mother and two children were rushed to hospital. The mother is expected to be OK.

A 54-year-old man was the only occupant of the third vehicle. He is expected to be okay.

The investigation is ongoing.