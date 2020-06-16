1 injured in trooper-involved shooting in Monroe County

MONROE TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Troopers opened fire on a man armed with a knife in Monroe County.

It happened on Monday afternoon on South Dixie Highway, near Dunbar Road.

Troopers spent most of the evening processing the scene. They said a man with a knife was seen yelling at cars when Michigan State Police troopers arrived. Shortly after they arrived, shots were fired.

After an anonymous employee at one of the dealerships lining the crime scene heard the shots Monday afternoon, he went out to see what happened.

Local 4 crews saw three shell casings and what appeared to be a knife on scene. A police source said the suspect is a White man and was reported to be acting suspiciously in the street.

Police aren’t confirming how many times the man was shot or what led to the trooper firing at the man.