Detroit police seeking missing 31-year-old man

DETROIT – Police are seeking help to locate a missing 31-year-old man last seen in Detroit on Friday.

Kofi Yiadom was last seen around 7 a.m. at his residence in the 17000 block of Mansfield Street. Officials say he left the residence and hasn’t been seen or heard from since.

Yiadom is described as standing 6 feet, 2 inches tall and weighing 240 pounds with a dark complexion and is clean shaven. He is in good physical condition but suffers from mental illness, police say.

Anyone with information on Yiadom’s whereabouts can contact the Detroit Police 8th Precinct at 313-596-5840 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

