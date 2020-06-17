One killed, two injured in shooting in West Bloomfield
WEST BLOOMFIELD, Mich. – One person has died and two other people have been injured in a shooting in West Bloomfield early Wednesday morning.
The incident happened at a home on Chase Court which is in the area of 14 Mile and Halsted.
The homeowner, a 30-year-old man, called police stating that he had been shot multiple times and that he believed that he may have shot one of the individuals. He also gave police a description of the vehicle that he saw leaving his house.
Farmington Hills Police saw the car and pulled it over.
A 47-year-old man from Detroit had also been shot in the abdomen. He is being treating for his gunshot wounds at an area hospital.
A third individual was also shot and killed. His identity is not known at this time.
An investigation is underway now.
