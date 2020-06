DETROIT – A man in his 20s was found dead in a vehicle early Saturday morning.

Detroit police say the man was found shot inside of a red 2010 GMC Terrain around 2:33 a.m. in the 14900 block of Mark Twain Street.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information can contact Detroit Police Department’s Homicide Unit at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

MORE: Local News