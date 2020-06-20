79ºF

US Coast Guard rescues 10 people from water in Grand Traverse Bay

Boat sank in about 250 feet of water

Natasha Dado, Web Producer

A U.S. Coast Guard rescue swimmer can be seen assisting 10 people from a sinking 30 foot vessel to a Good Samaritan’s vessel in Grand Traverse Bay on Friday.
GRAND TRAVERSE BAY, Mich. – The US Coast Guard rescued 10 people from a sinking 30 foot vessel in Grand Traverse Bay on Friday.

Video footage captured the rescue mission. The boat completely sank in about 250 feet of water, officials say. In the video a US Coast Guard rescue swimmer can be seen assisting the people from the boat to a Good Samaritan’s vessel.

At around 2:30 p.m. Friday, Sector Sault Sainte Marie Command Center received a distress radio call from the boat that was taking on water.

The crew got on scene within 20 minutes and deployed its rescue swimmer to transfer everyone to a Good Samaritan boat that had arrived to assist.

The vessel completely sank in about 250-feet of water.
The crew got on scene within 20 minutes and deployed its rescue swimmer to transfer everyone to a Good Samaritan boat.
