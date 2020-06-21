Report: Detroit officer suspended, 11 other incidents involving city’s police department under investigation

DETROIT – One officer has been suspended and at least 11 other incidents involving the Detroit Police Department are under investigation, according to a Detroit Free Press report.

The suspension comes amid an investigation involving a MLive journalist who was targeted while covering a protest against police brutality.

DPD also told the newspaper it is looking into several claims against officers for use of force among other issues.

MLive reported its staff photographer Nicole Hester was among three journalists hit by pellets fired by Detroit police during a George Floyd protest.

According to MLive, she was struck by up to a dozen pellets in the face and body.

Earlier this month Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan apologized to local journalists who were targeted by police while covering the protests.

DETAILS: Detroit mayor apologizes to journalists targeted by police while covering protests

Other journalists from the Detroit Free Press and Detroit News were also targeted during the protests.

Detroit Free Press reporter, Darcie Moran, was handcuffed until one officer noticed her media badge and let her go.

Free Press reporter JC Reindl was chased down by a Detroit police officer during a protest. The officer pepper-sprayed him in the face. Reindl held up his Free Press badge to show he was a reporter.

Detroit News reporter Christine MacDonald was filming an arrest at Grand Circus Park when she was handcuffed by an officer.

She identified herself and told the officer she had credentials. MacDonald went back to the officer’s scout car, and was detained briefly.

Floyd died after the knee of an officer was pressed into his neck for minutes, even after he stopped moving. His death has led to outcry and riots against the killings of black people by police officers in cities across the country.

Journalists around the country have been met with aggression while covering the protests.

READ: More journalists injured covering George Floyd protests

The report on the suspension of the officer and other incidents under investigation come as protesters held a mock trial in Downtown Detroit Saturday demanding answers and delivering testimony about how they have been treated during the demonstrations against police brutality.