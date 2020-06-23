2 in custody after man fatally shot outside Westland home

WESTLAND, Mich. – Two people are in custody after a man was found fatally shot outside a Westland home on Monday night.

Police said shots were fired at a home on Van Born, a few blocks west of Inkster Road.

Westland police and Michigan State Police are on scene. Officials have released preliminary information on the incident.

Police said a father, his daughter and his daughter’s boyfriend live in the home. Police said they believe an argument happened between the daughter and her boyfriend.

The boyfriend was outside of the home and that’s when police said he kicked in the door to get inside the house and was shot at and killed.

Neighbors said they heard three gunshots.

The daughter and her father are in police custody.

The investigation is ongoing.

