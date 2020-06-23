Detroit police seeking suspect who fled scene of retail fraud incident on city’s east side

DETROIT – Police are asking for the public’s assistance to identify and locate a suspect wanted in connection with an incident of retail fraud that occurred in Detroit on June 10.

Police say at around 4:30 p.m. a female suspect attempted to pay for goods using a cash app at a store in the 2700 block of East Jefferson Avenue. The woman’s payment was declined and she left the store with the items and without paying.

According to police the woman returned to the store and threw a glass bottle into the lobby, which then shattered. She fled the scene in a tan 2010-2011 Chevrolet Impala (pictured below), officials said.

Detroit police are seeking help to identify and locate a woman (pictured) who fled the scene of a retail fraud incident on June 10, 2020 in a tan 2010-2011 Chevrolet Impala (pictured) on the city's east side. Photo provided by the Detroit Police Department. (Detroit Police Department)

Police describe the woman as standing about 5 feet, 7-9 inches tall with a medium build and dark complexion.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detroit Police Department’s Seventh Precinct at 313-596-5740 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

