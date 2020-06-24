66ºF

Port Huron police investigating death as a homicide

Police work to confirm identity of the deceased

Kayla Clarke, Web Producer

Lights atop a police cruiser flash at the scene of a crime in this undated file image. (KPRC/File)

PORT HURON, Mich. – Police responded to the Grey Fox at 60 Griswold Street on Tuesday at 11:14 a.m. after receiving reports of a dead person.

Port Huron police are treating the death investigation as a homicide. Officials are still trying to confirm the identity of the victim.

The Port Huron Police Department’s Road Patrol, Criminal Investigative Division, Major Crimes Unit, Michigan State Police Crime Laboratory, and the St. Clair County Medical Examiner’s Office are involved in the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Port Huron Police Department’s Major Crimes Unit at 810-984-5383. Anonymous tips can be received through the CAPTURE Hotline at (810) 987-6688 or emailed through www.porthuronpolice.org

