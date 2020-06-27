82ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the public file, call (313) 222-0566

Local News

Driver killed in I-96 rollover crash in Detroit

Police say excessive speed, failure to wear seatbelt factors in fatal crash

Cassidy Johncox, Web Producer

Tags: Car Crash, Single Car Crash, Speeding, Detroit, Wayne County, Michigan, I-96, Interstate 96, Schaefer Highway, Grand River Avenue, Local, News, Michigan State Police

DETROIT – Michigan State Police are investigating a fatal single car crash that killed a 22-year-old man in Detroit on Saturday.

Police say around 4 p.m. the Detroit man was traveling westbound at a high speed on the I-96 local lanes exit to Grand River Avenue and Schaefer Highway when he lost control of the vehicle. The man hit the wall at the base of the ramp and then rolled down the freeway, officials said.

According to police the man was ejected from the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials say excessive speed and failure to wear a seatbelt are factors in the single car crash.

This is an ongoing investigation.

MORE: Local News

Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author: