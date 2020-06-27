Driver killed in I-96 rollover crash in Detroit

DETROIT – Michigan State Police are investigating a fatal single car crash that killed a 22-year-old man in Detroit on Saturday.

Police say around 4 p.m. the Detroit man was traveling westbound at a high speed on the I-96 local lanes exit to Grand River Avenue and Schaefer Highway when he lost control of the vehicle. The man hit the wall at the base of the ramp and then rolled down the freeway, officials said.

According to police the man was ejected from the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials say excessive speed and failure to wear a seatbelt are factors in the single car crash.

This is an ongoing investigation.

MORE: Local News