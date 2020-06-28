City officials concerned over rising COVID-19 cases in Grosse Pointe Park

GROSSE POINTE PARK, Mich. – Officials in Grosse Pointe Park expressed concern over the growing cases of COVID-19 in the city.

“Everybody was feeling good about the situation,” said city councilperson Aimée Fluitt. “And then on Wednesday, we had two more cases.”

A new wave of COVID-19 appeared and the Wayne County Health Department said there are a few dozen recent cases making its way through the Grosse Pointe communities.

“Then on Friday yesterday, we had 12 Market Park cases, so that was a 25% increase in our cases just in one day,” Fluitt said. ”So, in the last four days we’ve gone from 48 cases to 68 cases.”

Thankfully there are no fatalities but Fluitt said she’s heard rumors spreading throughout the area of a massive party featuring a college student who was unknowingly infected with the virus.

“We have a lot of parents talking to each other. We have a lot of people talking on Facebook and speculating,” Fluitt said. “That seems to be the prevailing theory, but that has not been confirmed as far as I know.”

And there’s a chance that same person could have also gone to a popular restaurant, potentially leaving another trail of the virus and possibly infecting others.

Fluitt believes may be in for more bad news for the state as more people let their guards down when it comes to taking precautions on contracting the virus.

“I think we’re going to have to shut down again,” Fluitt said. “That’s just my opinion but I think that’s that’s where we’re headed.”

Anyone who believes they might have coronavirus should follow the CDC guidelines. Michigan.gov has a list of resources available to those concerned about COVID-19.

