Unidentified man found shot, dead in vehicle after crashing into abandoned Detroit home, police say

DETROIT – The body of an unidentified man was found in a vehicle in Detroit on Saturday night.

Police say around 9:30 p.m. the unknown victim was found shot in the driver’s seat of a Burgundy Chevy Colorado pickup truck in the 17400 block of Saint Aubin Street. The victim’s truck reportedly crashed into a vacant home and that’s where the man was found.

Medics pronounced the unidentified man dead at the scene. Suspects are currently unknown, officials said.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information can contact the Detroit Police Department’s Homicide Section at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

