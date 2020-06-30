Detroit police seek missing blind 68-year-old man

DETROIT – Detroit police are searching for a missing 68-year-old man named Harold O’Connell.

O’Connell was last seen around 7 a.m. Sunday walking south on Graydale near Karl. He never returned to his home in the 21000 block of Karl in Detroit.

Harold is described as a White, 5 feet, 10 inches tall, weighing 150 pounds, blind and has a hard time walking.

He was last seen wearing a burgundy thermal shirt, green pants and black gym shoes.

Harold is in poor physical condition and according to his family members he might have dementia.

The photo above is about 12 years old, police say.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.