49-year-old man stabbed multiple times at Royal Oak Township hotel, police say

Officials say the man was stabbed during an altercation on Saturday

Cassidy Johncox, Web Producer

ROYAL OAK TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Michigan State Police (MSP) are investigating a stabbing at a Royal Oak Township hotel that left a man in serious condition Saturday morning.

According to a tweet from MSP Metro Detroit, around 6 a.m. a 49-year-old man was stabbed during an argument with an individual in the third-floor hallway of the Baymont by Wyndham hotel. Police say the man was stabbed multiple times.

The victim was taken to the hospital and listed in serious condition.

Officials say both the victim and suspect left the scene before troopers arrived Saturday morning. According to a tweet, MSP located the victim at a gas station on the Detroit side of 8 Mile Road.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information can contact the MSP Metro North Post at 248-584-5740.

