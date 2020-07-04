49-year-old man stabbed multiple times at Royal Oak Township hotel, police say

ROYAL OAK TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Michigan State Police (MSP) are investigating a stabbing at a Royal Oak Township hotel that left a man in serious condition Saturday morning.

According to a tweet from MSP Metro Detroit, around 6 a.m. a 49-year-old man was stabbed during an argument with an individual in the third-floor hallway of the Baymont by Wyndham hotel. Police say the man was stabbed multiple times.

The victim was stabbed multiple times. Both victim and suspect left prior to trooper arrival. The victim was located on the Detroit side of 8 Mile at a gas station. The 49 year old black male victim is in serious condition at a local hospital. — MSP Metro Detroit (@mspmetrodet) July 4, 2020

The victim was taken to the hospital and listed in serious condition.

Officials say both the victim and suspect left the scene before troopers arrived Saturday morning. According to a tweet, MSP located the victim at a gas station on the Detroit side of 8 Mile Road.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information can contact the MSP Metro North Post at 248-584-5740.

