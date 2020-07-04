75ºF

Local News

ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- July 4, 2020

Here are this morning’s top stories

Dave Bartkowiak Jr., Digital Managing Editor

3 kids shot, 1 dead in Detroit quintuple shooting

Five people were shot around 1 a.m. Saturday in the 8300 block of Homer Street in Detroit, police say.

Ohio officer shot and killed responding to disturbance call

A police officer in Ohio was shot and killed while responding to a call overnight, officials said.

July Fourth weekend will test Americans’ discipline

The US headed into the Fourth of July weekend with many parades and fireworks displays canceled, beaches and bars closed, and health authorities warning that this will be a crucial test of Americans’ self-control that could determine the trajectory of the surging coronavirus outbreak.

Michigan coronavirus (COVID-19) cases up to 65,135, Death toll now at 5,969

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 65,135 as of Saturday morning, including 5,969 deaths, state officials report.

Weather: Hazy, hot and humid Independence Day

