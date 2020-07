DETROIT – A total of five people including three children were shot around 1 a.m. Saturday on Mullane and Homer streets near Mexicantown.

One adult died in the shooting. Another adult is in critical condition. Police say the three children who were shot are expected to survive.

The five victims were coming home from a cookout in Lincoln Park when someone pulled up beside them and started shooting.

