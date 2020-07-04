What businesses in St. Clair Shores are doing for 4th of July amid COVID-19 pandemic

ST. CLAIR SHORES, Mich. – With a holiday weekend upon us, there are more concerning coronavirus (COVID-19) numbers out from the state. There were 460 new confirmed cases and three more deaths reported.

This Fourth of July will be very different than in year’s past. Fireworks shows are canceled across Metro Detroit. Many bars are closed and there are limits to how many people can visit a lot of pools and parks.

Normally on Friday nights, people pack Mike’s on the Water in St. Clair Shores for the food, drinks and great view.

“Everything happens here with the water, on the water,” said Robert Tondreau a manager at Mike’s on the Water.

“Right now, because of COVID, our No. 1 seller would be the Mahi Ruben or the perch dinner, “said Tondreau.

But that’s not the only thing different because of coronavirus. Robert said one of their biggest holidays, which is the Fourth of July, won’t be the same either.

“Our regulars, they like to come out and watch the fireworks off of our different areas and this year they won’t be able to do that. It’s going to be more uncomfortable because with social distancing we have half the amount of people who are allowed in. It just won’t be the same, because we won’t have that wonderful atmosphere,” said Tondreau.

The same goes for the Blue Goose Inn, just down the street. Things will be a first for them.

“We decided that we were going to close for the fourth and normally the only day that we close is Christmas,” said Cheryl Maims with The Blue Goose Inn.

Maims said they already know the crowds will be fewer than years past.

“I think this year is going to be a little slower, a lot of people are staying home,” said Maims.

As far as things go for local restaurants. They will enforce social distancing. People will have to wear masks and table and seating are already 6 feet apart. They’re also following the Governor’s rules when it comes to capacity.

