Detroit man in serious condition after shots fired into his home

DETROIT – Shots were fired into a man’s home, injuring him early Sunday morning.

At about 12:01 a.m. a 69-year-old man was struck by shots fired into the home in the 19300 block of Lahser Road, police say. The man was taken to the hospital and is in temporary serious condition.

Police say suspects are unknown at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information can contact the Detroit Police Department’s Eighth Precinct at ‪313-596-5840 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

