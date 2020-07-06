Pontiac SUV, motorcycle collision puts 11-year-old boy in critical condition

PONTIAC, Mich. – An 11-year-old boy was found unresponsive by Oakland County Sheriff’s deputies and rushed to a hospital Saturday night after a two-vehicle collision.

According to authorities, deputies and Waterford fire crews arrived were called to the intersection of Melrose and Baltimore avenues on report of a motorcycle and SUV collision. The driver of the SUV, an 18-year-old man told police he was traveling southbound on Melrose Avenue when a motorcycle on Baltimore Avenue ignored a stop sign and collided with his vehicle.

Police said the 11-year-old boy was not wearing a helmet at the time of the collision and was found in the road unresponsive with head trauma. He was rushed to Beaumont Royal Oak Hospital where he is listed in critical condition.

Read more: