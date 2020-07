WEST BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A barber showed up to his West Bloomfield stop ready to cut and sweep up hair but was forced to sweep up glass instead.

A car had crashed through the front windows of Mr. Barber on Orchard Lake Road, near 15 Mile Road.

Surveillance video captured the collision early Friday morning. The barber shop is boarded up and closed.

The driver is expected to be OK.