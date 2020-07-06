Westbound I-94 closed at Mount Elliot Street, Van Dyke for shooting investigation

DETROIT – Police are investigating a shooting that occurred Sunday night on I-94 in Detroit.

According to authorities, at about 8:45 p.m., a 22-year-old man from Hamtramck was driving erratically on I-94 before pulling over in a construction zone, blocking traffic. A witness stopped to render aid and called police. Police said the victim had been shot multiple times and was rushed to a hospital with serious injuries.

The investigation is ongoing. It is unknown when I-94 will reopen.

