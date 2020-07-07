Detroit City Council staffer killed in apparent murder-suicide

DETROIT – Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan and others in city hall are mourning the loss of a beloved staffer.

Deandree Watson was killed in Westland during an apparent murder-suicide over the weekend. Police say a second man, Deontez Jones, took his own life inside of a nearby apartment.

Watson worked as a policy analyst in the office of Detroit City Councilman James Tate.

He was 30-years-old. Westland police are investigating.

Tate released the following statement:

“It is with great sadness that I share the tragic passing of my team member and friend, DeAndree Watson. This year has been challenging to say the least, but never did I imagine losing someone so integral to our office and our city… so soon.

DeAndree was the epitome of a leader and was often the first person to volunteer whenever he was needed. His impact goes well beyond our office as he brought greatness to everything he was involved in. In the 7 years we worked together, I had the pleasure of witnessing him mature from a previously outwardly shy intern into a very opinionated young man who was very active in progressive social and political issues. He spoke often about change and realized the way to transform many of the ills that have gripped our society was through public policy. Recently accepted to U-M Law School, DeAndree was well on his way to further shape our world and I’m truly heartbroken that we won’t get to witness more of his journey.

Our dear friend and colleague will forever be missed.”

“I am shocked and deeply saddened by the passing of DeAndree Watson. DeAndree was a brilliant policy analyst who worked in the Office of Councilman James Tate. I got to know DeAndree as we worked together on the City of Detroit’s marijuana ordinance, spearheaded by Councilman Tate. DeAndree was one of Detroit’s rising leaders with a deep commitment to public service and the city he called home. I extend my deepest condolences to DeAndree’s family, friends, Councilman James Tate, Detroit City Council and his many colleagues at the City of Detroit,” Duggan wrote in a Facebook post.

