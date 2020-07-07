Detroit police seek missing 16-year-old boy

DETROIT – Police are searching for a missing 16-year-old named Trey’Von Clay.

Clay was last seen on July 3 at around 8:30 p.m. in the 12800 block of Caldwell Street.

He left his home and never returned. Clay’s mother is concerned because he has never left home before.

He is described as a black male, 5 foot, 7 inches tall, weighing 120 pounds, medium brown complexion and dark hair.

He was last seen wearing a red shirt, light blue jeans and has a black Onyx earring in his left ear.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detroit police at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.