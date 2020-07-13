ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- July 13, 2020

Michigan’s new mask rules take effect today
New rules about masks took effect in Michigan at 12 a.m. Monday.
Executive Order 2020-147 reiterates that individuals are required to wear a face covering whenever they are in an indoor public space. It also requires the use of face coverings in crowded outdoor spaces, where you cannot maintain proper social distancing.
Businesses are expected to deny service to those that refuse.
Protesters block Detroit schools bus garage on first morning of in-person summer classes
Dozens of protesters were blocking a Detroit Public Schools Community District (DPSCD) bus garage on the first morning of in-person summer school.
The protesters were holding up signs expressing their concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic at the garage site on Greenfield Road near Joy Road on Detroit’s west side.
The district is preparing to host in-person summer classes beginning Monday -- nearly four months after Michigan K-12 schools shut down due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
Michigan coronavirus (COVID-19) cases up to 69,338; Only 1 death reported Sunday
The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 69,338 as of Sunday, including 6,068 deaths, state officials report.
On Saturday the state reported a total of 53,000 recoveries. Just last weekend Michigan reported 52,841 COVID-19 recoveries. The state also reports “active cases,” which were listed at 9,400 as of Friday.
Sunday’s update includes 390 new cases and one additional death. Saturday’s totals were 68,948 confirmed cases and 6,067 total deaths.
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s executive order on face masks takes effect at 12:01 a.m. Monday, July 13. Under the order people are required to wear a face mask in indoor public spaces and crowded outdoor spaces. Those who violate the order will face a $500 fine.
Testing has increased slightly in the last week, with an average of more than 20,000 per day, with the positive rate just above 3 percent. Hospitalizations have increased slightly, but critical care data remains flat.
Here’s a look at the data:
