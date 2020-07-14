72ºF

1 killed in shooting at gas station on Detroit’s west side

Police seeking driver of dark colored Chevrolet Impala

Cassidy Johncox, Web Producer

Detroit police are seeking the driver of a dark colored Chevrolet Impala wanted in connection with a fatal shooting on the city's west side on June 16, 2020. Photo provided by the Detroit Police Department. (WDIV)

DETROIT – Police are seeking assistance to identify and locate a driver wanted in connection with a fatal shooting on Detroit’s west side on the night of Tuesday, June 16.

Police say at about 11 p.m. three individuals were seated inside a 2006 Black Dodge Magnum at a gas pump in the 12700 block of West 8 Mile Road when a dark colored Chevrolet Impala drove by and fired shots into the vehicle.

A 22-year-old man was struck during the shooting and taken to the hospital, where police say he died.

A 23-year-old man and 41-year-old man were also present in the vehicle. Police did not say the men were injured during the incident.

The shooter reportedly fled the scene.

Below is a video of the wanted vehicle, provided by Detroit Police Department.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information can contact Detroit Police Homicide at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.

