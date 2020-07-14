Here’s how Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office plans to enforce Gov. Whitmer’s new mask rules

WASHTENAW COUNTY, Mich. – The Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office revealed how it plans to enforce Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s new mask-wearing rules.

Whitmer’s new order

Whitmer issued an executive order Friday that reiterates Michigan residents are required to wear face coverings whenever they are at an indoor public space.

Residents are also required to use face coverings in crowded outdoor spaces where proper social distancing can’t be maintained.

Any business that is open to the public must refuse entry or service to people who won’t wear a face covering, with limited exceptions. They must also post signs at all entrances instructing customers that they are legally obligated to wear masks while inside.

The only people exempt from the order are those younger than 5 years old, those who can’t medically tolerate a face covering and those who are eating or drinking while seated at a restaurant.

Washtenaw County enforcement

On Tuesday, the Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office laid out its plan for enforcing the new mask rules.

Sheriff Jerry Clayton is asking people to report mask violators first to the business manager of the affected location. If necessary, residents can call 734-994-2911 to connect with police.

“Our goal will be to gain compliance through education, offer a mask if available and, in rare circumstances, cite if absolutely necessary,” Clayton said.

Officials said a violation of the order is a misdemeanor subject to a $500 criminal penalty.

For business owners, if a customer refuses to wear a mask and won’t leave, deputies ask that nobody direct employees to confront those customers. Instead, they should call 734-994-2911 to be connected to the local police agency.