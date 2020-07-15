Man arrested in Westland Mall shooting, police still seek others involved

WESTLAND, Mich. – Police arrested Gregory Travis, 24, Monday in connection to a shooting that occurred July 9 at the Westland Mall.

Police said an employee said two or three men were arguing inside a perfume store when one man pulled a hand gun and fired two shots at another man.

Witnesses told police all the men involved in the argument fled the mall on foot. No injuries have been reported.

Travis was arraigned Wednesday on 15 felony charges -- two counts of assault with intent to murder, two counts of assault with intent to do great bodily harm, discharging a firearm in a building, carrying a concealed weapon, two counts of assault with a dangerous weapon and seven counts of felony firearm.

Jones was given a bond of $1,000,000 cash, and if he posts bond, he is required to wear a GPS tether and remain in his home. He is expected to return to court July 23.

Police said it was not a random act of violence as the parties involved had interactions prior to their confrontation at the Westland Mall.

The Westland Police are still attempting to identify others who were involved. Surveillance video from the scene can be watched below.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Westland Police Department at 734-467-7914.