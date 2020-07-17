Metro Detroiters turn garden hobbies into community help

DETROIT – The Felician nuns of the Deo Gratias Ministries of the Mother of Perpetual Help Convent in Detroit feed people each Friday.

This year, after taking over the duties of feeding the community on Detroit’s East side when a nearby food bank shut down, the Sisters went into high gear -- bread, cereal, non-perishables, but fell short on produce.

Fresh produce is a Godsend for food banks -- healthy, needed, hard to get and difficult to store. That’s why this year -- more than any other -- citizen farmers, hobbyists and amateur gardeners became most welcome when they have enough for themselves and can share their bounty.

Metro Detroiters are turning garden hobbies into community help. (WDIV)

