Detroit police seek two men wanted in connection with double non-fatal shooting

DETROIT – The Detroit Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating two men wanted in connection to a non-fatal shooting that happened on the city’s east side.

On Friday, at about 1:20 a.m. in the 3200 block of E. Jefferson in Detroit the victims were filming a video in the parking lot of the location, when the suspects pulled up in what appeared to be a white Dodge Charger with a dark colored roof.

The first suspect was seen exiting the vehicle and firing shots, striking the two victims, a 22 year old man and 42-year-old woman.

Police say the first suspect re-entered the vehicle and both suspects fled the scene. Both victims were transported to a local hospital by medics. The man was listed in critical condition. Police say the woman was listed in stable condition.

The first suspect is described as a young black male, dark complexion, thin build, 5 feet, 9 inches tall, with black hair. His hair was short with twists.

He was armed and last seen wearing a black T-shirt, shorts, and light-colored shoes.

The second suspect is described as a black male, and was last seen wearing a light-colored hooded sweater.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.