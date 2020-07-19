Detroit police seek teen in connection with armed carjacking

DETROIT – Police are looking for a teen wanted in connection with a carjacking on Saturday night.

Authorities say at about 10:40 p.m. a 16-year-old boy met up with a 19-year-old male who produced a weapon, fired a shot and demanded the boy’s 2008 Chevrolet Impala.

Police say the suspect fled the scene in the 5700 block of Nottingham Road in an unknown direction with the vehicle. He is described as a Black male with short, wavy hair and was last seen wearing a white t-shirt.

No injuries were reported from the incident, officials said.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information can contact Detroit Police Department’s Commercial Auto Theft Unit at ‪313-596-2555 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

MORE: Local News