Heat advisory issued for Metro Detroit

Showers and thunderstorms possible Sunday

File: Summer heat, sunshine. (WKMG)

DETROIT – The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for Oakland, Macomb and Wayne counties that will be in effect until 7 p.m. Sunday.

Outside of Metro Detroit the same heat advisory is in effect for Lenawee, Livingston, Monroe, St. Clair and Washtenaw counties.

Sunday afternoon will be hot and sweltering. Any peek of sunshine will result in temperatures near 95°F. Heat indices will be near 100°F. Showers and thunderstorms are also possible Sunday.

SUNDAY FORECAST: Hot and humid with showers and storms Sunday

