How ‘White Boy’ Rick Wershe went from informant, to drug ring, to 32 years in prison

DETROIT – Rick Wershe went to jail a teenager and just Monday, he left a halfway house a full-grown man in his early 50s.

After 32 years, Wershe is a free man. A lot has changed in the world since he was first locked up.

Wershe was nailed with a life sentence for drug dealing when he was just 17. He was freed from that sentence in June 2017 and has been doing time in Florida for his role in a stolen car scheme.

Local 4′s Steve Garagiola has a look at some of the biggest changes that have taken place in the world since Wershe was locked up.

