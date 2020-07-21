Delivery driver involved in controversial arrest in Warren now facing 2 misdemeanor charges

WARREN, Mich. – An Amazon delivery driver whose arrest in Warren sparked controversy is now facing criminal charges.

Some people felt the arresting officer went too far in forcing Jaylen Bond to the ground over a parking issue, but an independent review of the case found no laws were violated by police.

READ: ‘I was terrified’ -- Amazon driver speaks out after rough arrest in Warren

Warren Commissioner Bill Dwyer said the incident could have been avoided.

“The Officer had a legal right by state law to ask that driver for his drivers license. He made that request 10 times,” Dwyer said.

Originally, Macomb County Prosecutor denied charging Jaylen Bond with resisting arrest. There were claims of police brutality, but an independent investigation by the Macomb County Sheriff’s Office found the officers actions did not violate state law or policies of Warren Police.

Now, Bond is charged with two counts of Misdemeanor Charges. They are ‘Refusing to Obey Officers Traffic Order’ which is 90 days in jail and/or $100 fine and Operating Vehicle Without a License, which is also 90 days in jail and/or $100 fine.

Jaylen Bond’s Attorney released the following statement:

Mr. Bond was informed through counsel that he has been charged with two misdemeanors regarding Mr. Bond’s arrest that occurred on June 9, 2020.

We find this extremely puzzling due to the fact that the same facts were reviewed on June 11, 2020 and the Macomb County Prosecutors Office did not authorized any charges.

The Facts have not changed since June 9th and now the Prosecutors Office seems to be retaliating against Mr. Bond by authorizing these unfounded charges.

We also believe that there may be undue pressure from the Warren Police department to silence Mr. Bond and/or brand him a criminal.

We intend on meeting this case head on, knowing Mr. Bond is a innocent young man. Mr. Bond will not be intimidated by the misuse of the legal system to protect their officer’s outrageous actions.

Click here for more coverage