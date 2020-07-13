County sheriff: White Warren police officer did not violate laws during arrest of Black Amazon driver

MOUNT CLEMENS, Mich. – The Macomb County Sheriff’s Office determined that a Warren police officer did not violate any laws or policies during their arrest of an Amazon delivery driver in June.

The Warren Police Department requested the county sheriff’s office to investigate the incident after a video of the arrest went viral and triggered unrest in the community.

On June 9 a Warren police officer approached an Enterprise van illegally parked on the left side of a road. The van was driven by 23-year-old Jaylen Bond, who works for Amazon and was delivering packages in the area.

Police say the White officer approached the Black Amazon driver and requested the driver’s license 10 times, which the driver did not comply with. A confrontation then ensued.

Below is a video of the arrest captured on the cell phone of a pedestrian:

Another video was released from the Warren Police Department showing dashcam footage of the altercation:

Police also say that the officer attempted to arrest Bond and requested that he place his hands on his back 10 times, which Bond not comply with.

Don Andrews, Bond’s attorney, said there was no need for him to provide his license to the officer for a parking violation, which Bond received for parking on the curb.

Andrews said the arrest was unconstitutional and that Warren Police William Dwyer defamed Bond, who has been affected personally by the arrest and the officer’s actions.

“When he held me about my neck, I was terrified,” Bond said. “I was terrified and I was scared. I was probably going to die because I couldn’t breathe at the time he was holding me around my Adam’s apple.”

The altercation occurred just as protests consumed the nation -- including Metro Detroit -- after a White Minneapolis police officer killed a Black man, George Floyd, in late May. On June 20 a protest against police brutality was held in Warren to request change from local law enforcement.

Bond was charged with resisting and obstructing a police officer, failure to obey a lawful command and failure to produce a driver’s license. He was also issued a citation for parking illegally. The Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office denied to authorize the charges against Bond.

“The recent physical take down of Mr. Jaylen Bond, an Amazon delivery service provider, by a member of the Warren Police Department, indicates the necessity for enhanced training,” said Rev. Dr. Wendell Anthony with the Detroit branch of the NAACP.

Neither the driver or police officer were injured during the incident. The Warren officer involved was placed on paid administrative leave during the investigation led by the county sheriff’s office.

The Macomb County Sheriff’s Office announced Monday that the Warren police officer did not violate any Michigan criminal laws, nor did they violate any of the city police department’s policies. The investigation has been closed.

A full explanation of the county sheriff’s office’s decision can be found in a tweet below.

"Amazon" Case. Officer Actions Investigation and Policy Review for Warren Police Department pic.twitter.com/J2DHICtiis — Macomb Sheriff (@MacombSheriff) July 13, 2020

MORE: Community leaders meet with Warren police after Amazon driver’s rough arrest