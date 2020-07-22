Detroit police seek man wanted in connection with hit-and-run on city’s west side

DETROIT – Police are seeking assistance to identify and locate a man wanted in connection with a hit-and-run incident in Detroit on March 1.

Detroit police say at about 1:15 a.m. a woman was attempting to cross a street in the area of West McNichols Road and Stahelin Avenue when she was struck by an SUV. The woman was taken to the hospital and listed in critical condition.

Officials say the male driver of the SUV fled the scene. He is described as a Black man with a light complexion and was last seen wearing a black track jacket with white stripes on the sleeves, tan pants and tan boots. The SUV is described as large and black with a chrome trim and front driver side damage.

The Detroit Police Department provided the following images of the wanted man and vehicle in question:

Detroit police are seeking assistance to identify and locate a man (circled) wanted in connection with a critical hit-and-run on March 1, 2020. Photo provided by the Detroit Police Department. (Detroit Police Department)

Detroit police are seeking assistance to identify and locate a man wanted in connection with a critical hit-and-run on March 1, 2020. The man was reportedly driving a large, black SUV (circled) with a chrome trim. Photo provided by the Detroit Police Department. (Detroit Police Department)

Anyone with information can contact the Detroit Police Department’s Fatal Squad at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

