Man faces kidnapping, torture charges after Grand Traverse County Amber Alert

GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich. – A 20-year-old man has been arrested after kidnapping a 15-year-old Garfield Township girl on Sunday, triggering a statewide Amber Alert.

Police say Reyes attacked 15-year-old Anna Mae Taylor and her 13-year-old sister with a hammer on Sunday. The 13-year-old was able to get away, but Taylor was not.

An Amber Alert was issued for Taylor on Sunday afternoon after Reyes allegedly kidnapped the girl and fled Garfield Township. Grand Traverse County deputies located Taylor and Reyes a few hours later in Blair Township, just south of Garfield Township.

Police say the 15-year-old girl was hurt and unresponsive when deputies found her. Officials believe that the injuries she sustained were life threatening, and that she may not have survived if she was not found when she was.

Police are requesting a prosecutor to charge Reyes with assault, kidnapping and torture.

