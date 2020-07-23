2 arrested in Somerset Mall carjacking

TROY, Mich. – Two people are in police custody after allegedly hijacking a vehicle outside of Somerset Mall on Thursday morning.

Police say at about 7:30 a.m. two males were approached by four people in a silver Nissan when exiting the mall. Two suspects reportedly exited the Nissan and produced an AK-47 type weapon and a handgun, demanding the males to turn over their personal belongings, officials said.

Two suspects took the victims’ 2016 black Dodge Charger and fled the scene while the other two suspects fled the scene in the Nissan.

Police located and pursued the stolen Dodge Charger in Jackson County. Officials say the pursuit ended at about 8:58 a.m. in the area of M-99 and Devereaux Road.

A black 2016 Dodge Charger was hijacked from two people at Somerset Mall on the morning of July 23, 2020. The car was later located and pursued in Jackson County. Photo provided by the Troy Police Department. (Troy Police Department)

The suspects -- one male and one female from Tennessee -- then fled the scene on foot, but were later located and detained, police said.

Officials believe the victims -- an 18-year-old and 20-year-old from Inkster -- were targeted because of their vehicle. Police say the suspects initially approached the victims an hour before the incident while passing them in the parking lot, in which they asked where the valet was located.

The two suspects from Tennessee are being housed at the Jackson County Jail and are expected to be arraigned soon. Both the Troy Police Department and Michigan State Police will be seeking charges.

Police say the Nissan in question is from Chicago.

This is an ongoing investigation.

