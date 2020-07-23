Detroit gas station shoot-out kills 1, injures another

DETROIT – Police are investigating a verbal altercation that led to a deadly shooting at a Detroit gas station on Wednesday.

At about 10:20 p.m. occupants inside of a silver Ford Taurus engaged in a verbal altercation with occupants inside a black Ford Fusion in the 15200 block of 7 Mile Road near Hayes Street, police said. The altercation led to a shoot-out between the passengers of both vehicles.

Two men who were standing near the vehicles at the time of the shooting were struck by gunfire, police said.

Both men were taken to the hospital but only one man survived. A 25-year-old man died from his injuries and the other victim was listed in stable condition.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Homicide Section at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

